📢 Help shape Gilroy’s Blue Skies sustainability plan

The City has wrapped up this year’s Blue Skies Initiative workshops and pop‑up events. Feedback from residents, community groups, City departments, and partner agencies is now being used to refine draft sustainability measures.

The City plans to share an update on these draft measures with the public before the end of 2026, and then present them to the Planning Commission and City Council in early 2027.

You can:

Get the latest info and see meeting summaries and survey results on the Blue Skies Initiative Project website (including the Community Needs Assessment Results tab).

(including the tab). Ask questions or join the interested parties email list by contacting gilroyblueskies@cityofgilroy.org.

The City thanks everyone who has participated so far as they work toward a more sustainable future for Gilroy.