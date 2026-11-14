undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💰 Gilroy permit and development fees change Jan 1, 2027
💰 Community development fees changing January 1, 2027
Starting January 1, 2027, the City of Gilroy’s Community Development Department will use an updated Comprehensive Fee Schedule for many permits and services.
The new fees were approved by the City Council on October 5, 2026 after a public hearing. Council also allowed:
- Further fee adjustments starting July 1, 2027
- Automatic yearly increases based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) after that
The update covers user and regulatory fees for:
- Planning
- Building
- Fire Prevention & Hazardous Materials
- Code Enforcement
- Housing
- Specialized Business License inspection fees
It does not change assessment or impact fees, fines, franchise fees, taxes, or utility rates.
Most fees are set to reach full cost recovery and to make the permitting process simpler and more transparent.
If you’re planning a project, permit, or inspection in Gilroy, check the Community Development Department Fee Schedule webpage now so you can budget for the new fees.
More Info: Community Development Fee Schedule Updates • Gilro...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.