💰 Community development fees changing January 1, 2027

Starting January 1, 2027, the City of Gilroy’s Community Development Department will use an updated Comprehensive Fee Schedule for many permits and services.

The new fees were approved by the City Council on October 5, 2026 after a public hearing. Council also allowed:

Further fee adjustments starting July 1, 2027

Automatic yearly increases based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) after that

The update covers user and regulatory fees for:

Planning

Building

Fire Prevention & Hazardous Materials

Code Enforcement

Housing

Specialized Business License inspection fees

It does not change assessment or impact fees, fines, franchise fees, taxes, or utility rates.

Most fees are set to reach full cost recovery and to make the permitting process simpler and more transparent.

If you’re planning a project, permit, or inspection in Gilroy, check the Community Development Department Fee Schedule webpage now so you can budget for the new fees.