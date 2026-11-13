Gilroy’s food scene is busy, and local spots are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and helping people enjoy a good meal, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Gilroy, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.65–$20.20/hour

Handle customer orders, run the register, and help keep the kitchen area stocked and clean. Good fit if you have a Food Handler card, like staying busy on your feet, and want room to grow with a large grocery chain.

Employer: GOHAN AYCE BUFFET

Location: Gilroy, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.90–$23.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Greet guests, manage seating, clear tables, and help servers in a lively all-you-can-eat setting. Great starter job if you want to build hospitality skills and like talking with people.

Employer: Merrill Gardens (Senior Living Community)

(Senior Living Community) Location: Gilroy, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed for Gilroy in this posting

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes and helping with basic food prep in a senior living community. Good for someone who wants steady work, can be on their feet, and likes a team-focused environment.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.