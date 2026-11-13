🔧 Gilroy CA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Gilroy has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like working with your hands and staying active outdoors or on the shop floor.

Below are a couple of strong picks in Building & Grounds Maintenance around Gilroy, CA.

Employer: Eagle Ridge Golf Club

Eagle Ridge Golf Club Location: Gilroy, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50 per hour

Full-time outdoor role keeping a beautiful golf course in top shape. You’ll mow, trim, rake bunkers, help with irrigation, and keep the grounds clean. No experience needed if you’re reliable, like physical work, and can handle early mornings and some weekends. Perks include free golf, paid sick leave, and employee discounts on merchandise.

Employer: International Paper

Location: Gilroy, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full-time maintenance role with a major packaging company. They’re looking for someone who’s reliable, a team player, and strong in critical thinking to help coordinate maintenance work and grow into higher roles. Comes with a big-company benefits package, including medical, dental, 401(k), paid time off, disability coverage, tuition help, and more.

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.