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⚠️ City of Gilroy email replies may be delayed
⚠️ City of Gilroy email delays after Outlook outage
An Outlook outage on November 12, 2026 disrupted the City of Gilroy’s email service. This limited staff’s ability to receive and respond to emails.
The City expects that messages sent during the outage will be delivered once service is fully restored. If you emailed any City of Gilroy department or staff and don’t hear back within a couple of business days, you should send a follow‑up email to make sure your message was received.
The City notes that your questions and concerns are important and asks for patience while email service is restored and staff catch up on messages.
More Info: Outlook Outage Disrupts City of Gilroy Email Servi...
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