Gillette has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from local delivery to oilfield and rail support. If you like being on the road and home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: AmeriGas

AmeriGas Location: Gillette, WY

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: About $27/hr + $4/hr seasonal differential (plus possible performance bonus)

(plus possible performance bonus) Application deadline: 11/30/2026

Home every day, hauling propane on local routes with a $2,500 sign-on bonus and uniforms provided. Requires Class A or B CDL with hazmat and tanker, clean record, and comfort working outdoors in all weather.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 403 W Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Pay: Hourly wage plus tips and paid mileage (weekly pay)

Drive your own car, listen to your own music, and get tips + mileage at the end of every shift. Looking for drivers (especially rush/closing shifts) with a valid license and solid driving record; full-timers can get health benefits after six months.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 207 W 2nd St, Gillette, WY

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Pay: Hourly wage plus tips and paid mileage (weekly pay)

Very similar setup to the Lakeway store, but focused on closing shifts at this location. Good fit if you like late hours, want flexible scheduling, and enjoy a fast-paced, customer-facing role.

Employer: Coulter Services

Location: Gillette, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Oilfield-focused role hauling water and other fluids to drilling and production sites. You’ll need a CDL with tanker endorsement, comfort in field conditions, and a strong safety mindset with good paperwork and communication skills.

Employer: XPO

Location: Gillette, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Experienced drivers start at $35.42/hour, home daily

Day-shift LTL-style work with full health benefits on day one, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays. Requires Class A CDL, clean record, and ability to work up to 12–14 hour shifts moving freight, including doubles/triples.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Gillette, WY (field-based, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$37/hour, plus benefits

Rail safety role protecting work crews on active tracks, with 50–85% travel and strong overtime potential. Great if you have 2+ years railroad experience, like field work, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there’s more flexibility than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.