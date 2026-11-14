Three very special kittens in Gillette, WY are hoping to find their forever families. All are young, social, and already have good house manners, making them lovely additions to the right home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Personality: Super sweet, very affectionate, and a total social butterfly. Padme loves everyone she meets, enjoys attention, and is happy to purr in your lap or follow you around.

Super sweet, very affectionate, and a total social butterfly. Padme loves everyone she meets, enjoys attention, and is happy to purr in your lap or follow you around. Other pets: Does great with other cats , so she’s a good fit for a multi-cat home.

Does great with , so she’s a good fit for a multi-cat home. House manners: Litterbox trained and has good house manners.

and has good house manners. Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 686-5249

👉 Meet Padme and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Grey tabby

Grey tabby Personality: A very handsome, sweet boy who can be a little shy at first, but warms up into a gentle, affectionate companion once he feels safe.

A very handsome, sweet boy who can be a little shy at first, but warms up into a gentle, affectionate companion once he feels safe. Other pets: Gets along well with other cats and would do well with a friendly feline buddy.

Gets along well with and would do well with a friendly feline buddy. House manners: Litterbox trained with wonderful house manners.

with wonderful house manners. Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 686-5249

👉 Meet Obi Wan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Grey

Grey Personality: Sweet, gentle, and quite shy. Rose Tico is looking for a calm, quiet home with patient people who will give her time to settle in and blossom.

Sweet, gentle, and quite shy. Rose Tico is looking for a with patient people who will give her time to settle in and blossom. Other pets: Does great with other cats ; a confident feline friend could help her feel more secure.

Does great with ; a confident feline friend could help her feel more secure. House manners: Litterbox trained and well-mannered in the home.

and well-mannered in the home. Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 686-5249

👉 Meet Rose Tico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gillette, WY and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider visiting City of Gillette Animal Shelter or calling (307) 686-5249 to learn more about these adoptable cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.