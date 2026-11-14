Gillette’s industrial shops are busy right now, and skilled leaders who like hands-on work are in demand. If you know your way around electric motors and enjoy leading a crew, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Elite Industrial LLC

Elite Industrial LLC Location: Gillette, WY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $35.00 – $45.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, paid time off, relocation help

Lead the crew in a busy electric motor repair shop while still working with your hands. You’ll set daily priorities, coach techs, check quality, and keep the shop safe and clean. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Elite Industrial LLC

Elite Industrial LLC Location: Gillette, WY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $35.00 – $45.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, paid time off, relocation help, professional development assistance

Run the day-to-day operations of the motor repair shop from the floor, not an office. You’ll manage workflow, hold techs accountable, oversee quality at every stage, and build a strong safety and cleanliness culture. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, experience level, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.