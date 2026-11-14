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🏥 Gillette WY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Pharmacist Roles
Gillette’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like clinic life, retail pharmacy, or travel nursing. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.
Float Pharmacist
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Gillette, WY
- Type: Full-time, Float Pharmacist
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a progressive retail pharmacy setting where you can know patients by name and provide direct care, immunizations, and wellness services. Offers competitive wages, flexible schedules, associate discounts, health benefits, PTO, and potential visa sponsorship (OPT, H‑1B, TN/H1B transfer).
Travel RN Long-Term Care/SNF – $1,896 per week
- Employer: Medical Solutions LTC
- Location: Gillette, WY
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts
- Estimated Pay: $1,896 per week (subject to change)
Great if you want short-term, higher-pay travel work in long-term care. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, weekly pay, license reimbursement, and pet-friendly housing for your stay.
RN | Gillette Clinic
- Employer: Monument Health – Gillette Primary Care Clinic
- Location: Gillette, WY, USA
- Type: Full-time, Regular
- Hours: 40 hours per week
- Starting Pay Range: $29.60 – $37.00/hour (based on experience)
- Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000 for qualified candidates
Clinic RN role with a team-focused culture and strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, PTO bank, tuition help, pay differentials, and growth opportunities. You’ll provide relationship-centered, ambulatory nursing care and be part of a large regional system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and new roles pop up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.