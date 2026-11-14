Gillette’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like clinic life, retail pharmacy, or travel nursing. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Gillette, WY

Type: Full-time, Float Pharmacist

Salary: Not listed

Work in a progressive retail pharmacy setting where you can know patients by name and provide direct care, immunizations, and wellness services. Offers competitive wages, flexible schedules, associate discounts, health benefits, PTO, and potential visa sponsorship (OPT, H‑1B, TN/H1B transfer).

Employer: Medical Solutions LTC

Medical Solutions LTC Location: Gillette, WY

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts

Estimated Pay: $1,896 per week (subject to change)

Great if you want short-term, higher-pay travel work in long-term care. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, weekly pay, license reimbursement, and pet-friendly housing for your stay.

Employer: Monument Health – Gillette Primary Care Clinic

Location: Gillette, WY, USA

Type: Full-time, Regular

Hours: 40 hours per week

Starting Pay Range: $29.60 – $37.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000 for qualified candidates

Clinic RN role with a team-focused culture and strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, PTO bank, tuition help, pay differentials, and growth opportunities. You’ll provide relationship-centered, ambulatory nursing care and be part of a large regional system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.