Gillette’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady full-time sales or flexible part-time hours. Here are a few good picks hiring locally.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: Gillette, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line cashier role where you greet shoppers, run the register, handle coupons and payments, and help keep the store clean and safe. Good fit if you have basic customer service skills, can do simple math, and like a fast-paced grocery setting.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Gillette, WY – 1103 E Boxelder

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $47,000–$75,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission, based on meeting sales goals)

Sales role helping customers pick phones, plans, and internet while using your Spanish/English skills. Comes with AT&T benefits like medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO and holidays, employee discounts up to 50% on eligible AT&T services, and more.

Employer: Menards

Location: Gillette, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)

Hands-on job in the outside yard helping customers, loading/unloading trucks, and moving product with equipment. Perks include weekend pay bump, store discount, profit sharing, flexible scheduling, dental plan, and on-the-job training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and train on the job.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.