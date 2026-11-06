⚡ Gillette WY Utility Jobs: Multiple Plant Operator Roles

Gillette’s energy scene is busy, and plants need steady hands to keep things running. If you’ve got gas plant or pipeline experience (or want to build it), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Western Midstream

Western Midstream Location: Gillette, WY (must live within 50 miles)

(must live within 50 miles) Type: Internship , 12‑hour rotating shifts (nights, weekends, holidays)

, 12‑hour rotating shifts (nights, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role at the 50 Buttes Gas Plant in the Northern Rockies Region. You’ll help start up and shut down plant equipment, take samples, adjust process settings, and support safety and environmental rules while working both indoors and outdoors around heavy equipment.

Employer: Western Midstream

Western Midstream Location: Gillette, WY 82718 (must live within 50 miles)

(must live within 50 miles) Type: Full-time , 12‑hour rotating shifts (nights, weekends, holidays)

, 12‑hour rotating shifts (nights, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed

Full‑time version of the 50 Buttes role, working on natural gas processing in the Powder River Basin. You’ll run and monitor engines, compressors, towers, pumps, and safety systems, plus handle daily production reports and basic maintenance.

Employer: Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions Location: Gillette, WY 82717 (must live/relocate within 50 miles)

(must live/relocate within 50 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $38.00 per hour

Cryogenic gas plant and pipeline role with both operations and maintenance work. You’ll handle gas compression, cryogenic units (including helium extraction), pigging, inspections, and troubleshooting. Comes with 6% 401(k) match and 100% employer‑paid medical, plus a full benefits package.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply or save it before it’s gone.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.