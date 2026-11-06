🚧 Gillette Construction Jobs with $25–$40/hr Pay – Multiple Openings

Gillette’s trades scene is busy, especially around mining and industrial work. If you’re solid with a hood, a torch, or a mill, there are some strong options right now.

Employer: Pro Line Machining

Pro Line Machining Location: Gillette, WY

Gillette, WY Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $40.00/hr (DOE)

Lead welding and machining projects in the mining industry, keep jobsites safe and organized, and work side-by-side with the crew. Comes with company truck, 1 week vacation on hire, and a benefits package (401k, health, dental, life) for folks ready to travel, work long days, and take on leadership.

Employer: Pro Line Machining

Pro Line Machining Location: Gillette, WY

Gillette, WY Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $40.00/hr (DOE)

Hands-on work repairing and building industrial and mining equipment—from fabrication to full teardown and rebuilds. Good fit if you can travel, run dual-shield flux core, air arc, read blueprints, and want 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tool allowance, and steady hours.

Employer: EZ Welding and Fabrication

EZ Welding and Fabrication Location: Gillette, WY

Gillette, WY Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hr

Mix of structural fabrication, pipe welding, and field work, with a field truck and tools provided. Expect 40–60 hours/week, plus health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO. Valid driver’s license needed, and they welcome applicants with a criminal record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and requirements are in each posting, and employers here often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.