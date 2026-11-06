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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gillette
Gillette has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these adoptable pups at the City of Gillette Animal Shelter would love to meet you.
Mabel
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium)
Age: Young (about 1 year)
Gender: Female (spayed)
Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 686-5249
Why you’ll love Mabel:
- Sweet, loving Lab mix with a friendly nature
- Great with other dogs
- Housetrained, so she already knows her manners
- Playful but also happy to cuddle on the couch
If you want a loyal buddy for walks and snuggle time, Mabel is ready to be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Mabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mazi
Breed: Cane Corso / Mixed Breed (medium)
Age: Young
Gender: Female
Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 686-5249
Why you’ll love Mazi:
- Gentle Cane Corso mix with a sweet, loving spirit
- A little timid at first, but warms up quickly
- Good with kids, cats, and other dogs
- Housetrained and kennel-trained, so she’s easy to settle in at home
If you’re looking for a devoted, well-mannered companion, Mazi could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Mazi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mya
Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever
Age: Young (about 1 year)
Weight: About 44 lbs (medium size)
Gender: Female
Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 686-5249
Why you’ll love Mya:
- Sweet young girl looking for a patient, loving home
- A bit timid and needs time to warm up, but worth the wait
- Housetrained
- Gets along well with cats and other dogs
- Best for a quieter, calm household
If you have a peaceful home and a gentle heart, Mya would love to meet you.
👉 Meet Mya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Gillette, WY, consider stopping by the City of Gillette Animal Shelter or calling (307) 686-5249 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.