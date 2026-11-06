Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Gillette

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gillette

8 days ago

Gillette has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these adoptable pups at the City of Gillette Animal Shelter would love to meet you.

Mabel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6Jgh_1GoRyH1o00

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium)
Age: Young (about 1 year)
Gender: Female (spayed)
Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 686-5249

Why you’ll love Mabel:

  • Sweet, loving Lab mix with a friendly nature
  • Great with other dogs
  • Housetrained, so she already knows her manners
  • Playful but also happy to cuddle on the couch

If you want a loyal buddy for walks and snuggle time, Mabel is ready to be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Mabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26h6tM_1GoRyH1o00

Breed: Cane Corso / Mixed Breed (medium)
Age: Young
Gender: Female
Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 686-5249

Why you’ll love Mazi:

  • Gentle Cane Corso mix with a sweet, loving spirit
  • A little timid at first, but warms up quickly
  • Good with kids, cats, and other dogs
  • Housetrained and kennel-trained, so she’s easy to settle in at home

If you’re looking for a devoted, well-mannered companion, Mazi could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Mazi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mya

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wB55_1GoRyH1o00

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever
Age: Young (about 1 year)
Weight: About 44 lbs (medium size)
Gender: Female
Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 686-5249

Why you’ll love Mya:

  • Sweet young girl looking for a patient, loving home
  • A bit timid and needs time to warm up, but worth the wait
  • Housetrained
  • Gets along well with cats and other dogs
  • Best for a quieter, calm household

If you have a peaceful home and a gentle heart, Mya would love to meet you.
👉 Meet Mya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gillette, WY, consider stopping by the City of Gillette Animal Shelter or calling (307) 686-5249 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments