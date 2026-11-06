🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gillette

Gillette has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these adoptable pups at the City of Gillette Animal Shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium)

Age: Young (about 1 year)

Gender: Female (spayed)

Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 686-5249

Why you’ll love Mabel:

Sweet, loving Lab mix with a friendly nature

Great with other dogs

Housetrained , so she already knows her manners

, so she already knows her manners Playful but also happy to cuddle on the couch

If you want a loyal buddy for walks and snuggle time, Mabel is ready to be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Mabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso / Mixed Breed (medium)

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 686-5249

Why you’ll love Mazi:

Gentle Cane Corso mix with a sweet, loving spirit

A little timid at first, but warms up quickly

Good with kids, cats, and other dogs

Housetrained and kennel-trained, so she’s easy to settle in at home

If you’re looking for a devoted, well-mannered companion, Mazi could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Mazi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever

Age: Young (about 1 year)

Weight: About 44 lbs (medium size)

Gender: Female

Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 686-5249

Why you’ll love Mya:

Sweet young girl looking for a patient, loving home

A bit timid and needs time to warm up, but worth the wait

Housetrained

Gets along well with cats and other dogs

Best for a quieter, calm household

If you have a peaceful home and a gentle heart, Mya would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Mya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gillette, WY, consider stopping by the City of Gillette Animal Shelter or calling (307) 686-5249 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.