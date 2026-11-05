📅 Free Veterans Day history walk at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery

📅 Veterans Day History Walk at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery

Join a free Veterans Day History Walk on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 2:30 PM at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, 804 South Emerson Avenue, Gillette, WY 82716.

Museum volunteer Greg Bennick—a military veteran and former law enforcement officer—will lead a one-mile walking tour sharing stories of different Campbell County veterans. Each tour highlights different local veterans, and this one is new and different from past walks.

Details:

Cost: Free

Distance: 1 mile

Meet at: Cemetery Community Room parking area

What to bring: Water

What to wear: Comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing

Greg and Penny Schroder, Museum Educator, research local veterans to keep their stories alive, and these tours have received excellent reviews from past visitors.