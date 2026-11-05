⚠️ Rockpile Museum closed Veterans Day, Nov. 11

⚠️ Rockpile Museum closed on Veterans Day, Nov. 11

The Campbell County Rockpile Museum at 900 W 2nd St, Gillette will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 for the Veterans Day holiday.

Normal museum hours will start again on Thursday, November 12.

The museum staff thank all veterans for their service and encourage everyone to take part in local Veterans Day ceremonies and parades, and to join the historical walking tour at Mount Pisgah Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on November 11.

If you were planning a museum visit that day, please reschedule for another date and consider using the holiday to attend one of these community events.