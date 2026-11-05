🏥 Gillette, WY Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Clinical Roles Open Now

Gillette’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both steady local work and higher‑pay travel gigs. If you’re licensed and ready, there’s room for you here.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Gillette, WY

Type: Part-time, Relief Pharmacist

Salary: Not listed

Relief pharmacist role focused on customer service, safe dispensing, immunizations, and clinical counseling in a busy retail setting. You’ll support the pharmacy manager, help meet sales and quality goals, and must hold a current WY pharmacist license with no restrictions.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers (Kroger family)

(Kroger family) Location: Gillette, WY

Type: Part-time, Relief Pharmacist

Salary: Not listed

Another relief pharmacist spot with a strong focus on patient counseling, immunizations, controlled substance compliance, and storewide customer support. Requires a current WY pharmacist license, NAPLEX, and comfort working across locations.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Gillette, WY

Facility in Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, ~36 hrs/week (12-hr shifts)

Salary: $1,859/week (package based on 36 hrs/week; details subject to confirmation)

13‑week travel PT contract where you’ll evaluate, treat, and guide patients through rehab in a clinical setting. Comes with day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, PTO after 1,560 hours, and weekly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; travel and relief spots tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.