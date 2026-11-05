🐱 Gentle Gillette Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes

Looking for a calm, loving cat to share your home in Gillette, WY? These adoptable kitties at the City of Gillette Animal Shelter are fixed, cared for, and waiting for someone just like you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 9 months (young)

About 9 months (young) Gender: Neutered male

Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 686-5249

Miro started life as a scared feral kitten, but with time and patience in foster care, he’s learning that people can be kind and safe. He does best with other cats and really thrives in feline company, so he’s looking for a quiet home with a confident resident cat who can be his buddy and help him keep building trust. Fast, noisy environments and quick-moving kids may still be a bit much for him, so a calmer home will suit him best.

👉 Meet Miro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (both)

Domestic Shorthair (both) Age: Adults

Adults Gender: Spayed females

Bonded pair – must be adopted together

Litterbox trained

Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 686-5249

Dolly and Maple are a bonded pair of sweet, affectionate best friends who do everything together—grooming, napping, and purring in perfect sync. They are gentle, well-mannered, and fully litterbox trained, making them an easy fit for a home that wants double the love. If you’re hoping for two calm cuddle buddies who already know and love each other, these girls are a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Dolly and Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: About 2 years (adult)

About 2 years (adult) Gender: Neutered male

Coat: Longhaired

Longhaired Litterbox trained

Shelter: City of Gillette Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 686-5249

Pete is a two-year-old longhaired gentleman with a soft heart to match his soft coat. He can be a bit shy at first in new places, but with a patient, gentle person, he warms up and shows his loving side. Once he feels safe, he leans into head scratches, soaks up attention, and makes adorable “biscuits” with his paws. He is neutered and litterbox trained, and would do well in a calmer home that will give him time to settle in.

👉 Meet Pete and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gillette, WY, please consider visiting the City of Gillette Animal Shelter or calling (307) 686-5249 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.