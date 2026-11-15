Gilford’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from grocery to gas and convenience. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets Location: Gilford, NH (1245 Lakeshore Road Unit D)

(1245 Lakeshore Road Unit D) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.35 – $24.75/hour

Lead the front end at a busy supermarket—oversee cashiers, service desk, and baggers while jumping in on registers when needed. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, clear procedures, and being the go-to person for customer service.

Employer: Haffner's

Location: Gilford, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hour + up to $300 sign-on bonus

Support the Store Manager, handle customer issues, and keep the store clean, stocked, and friendly. This role is great if you want management experience, steady hours, and room to grow into a Store Manager role.

Employer: Haffner's

Location: Gilford, NH

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Pay: $58,200 – $68,500/year + up to $300 sign-on bonus

Run the whole store—lead the team, handle admin work, train new staff, and make sure customers have a great experience. Strong option if you already have leadership skills and want a stable, higher-paying retail management job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring manager can match your experience to similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.