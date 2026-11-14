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🍽️ Gilford NH Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $23/hr
Gilford’s food scene is busy, and local convenience stores are growing fast. If you like a steady pace, friendly regulars, and clear chances to move up, these are worth a look.
Food Service Assistant Manager – Gilford
- Employer: Haffner's / Energy North Group
- Location: Gilford, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$23.00 per hour + eligible for up to a $300 sign-on bonus
Help run a busy food service operation inside a Haffner’s location. You’ll supervise staff, keep the store clean and stocked, handle customer issues, and support food safety. Comes with on-demand pay, employee discounts, and room to grow into higher roles.
Convenience Store Food Service / Deli Associate – Gilford
- Employer: Energy North Group (Haffner’s)
- Location: Gilford, NH
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$19.00 per hour + eligible for up to a $300 sign-on bonus
Great fit if you want flexible hours and like working with people. You’ll make deli items, run equipment safely, keep the deli clean, and focus on friendly customer service. Includes on-demand pay, store discounts, and training that can lead to full-time and promotion.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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