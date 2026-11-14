Gilford’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a few shifts a week or a full-time management path. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: Energy North Group (Haffner’s)

Energy North Group (Haffner’s) Location: Gilford, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$21.00/hour + eligible for up to $300 sign-on bonus

This is a classic c-store role: help customers, run the register, restock, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you want flexible part-time work with employee discounts and a company known for promotions from within.

Employer: Energy North Group (Haffner’s)

Energy North Group (Haffner’s) Location: Gilford, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$24.00/hour + eligible for up to $300 sign-on bonus

Step into leadership while still working hands-on with customers and the team. You’ll help run shifts, handle basic admin, and cover for the Store Manager, with advancement opportunities and access to health, dental, and tuition reimbursement (full-time).

Employer: Energy North Group (Haffner’s)

Energy North Group (Haffner’s) Location: Gilford, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $58,200–$68,500/year (salary description: $59,000–$70,000) + eligible for up to $300 sign-on bonus

Lead the whole store: staff, customer service, inventory, and daily operations. This is a strong option if you have people skills and want a stable management role with benefits and room to grow in a larger company.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Location: Gilford, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Work at the front of the store as a cashier/bagger, keeping checkout lines moving and helping customers. Good entry-level job if you’re 16+, want flexible hours, store discounts, and a path to grow inside a big grocery chain.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.