🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Gilford, NH

Gilford’s retail scene is busy, with big-name stores hiring for both full-time and part-time roles. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets Location: Gilford, NH (1245 Lakeshore Road Unit D)

(1245 Lakeshore Road Unit D) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.35 – $24.75 per hour

Lead the seafood department when managers are out, help train staff, and keep displays fresh and safe. Good fit if you enjoy food, don’t mind cooler temps, and want a role with some leadership responsibility.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Gilford, NH

Type: Part-time (weekday schedule; some nursery roles may work weekends)

(weekday schedule; some nursery roles may work weekends) Pay: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)

Set up displays, update signs and prices, and keep products easy to find—mostly behind-the-scenes work with some customer help as needed. Comes with flexible hours, 10% associate discount, and access to health benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition assistance if eligible.

Employer: Walmart (Supercenter #2639)

(Supercenter #2639) Location: Gilford, NH (1458 Lake Shore Rd)

(1458 Lake Shore Rd) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $34 per hour, plus possible premium pay and performance incentives

Supervise front-end service, support cashiers, and keep lines moving while making sure customers feel welcomed and taken care of. Role includes access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.