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Giles County
💰 Giles County hiring Accounts Payable Specialist at $45,000+
12 days ago
💰 Accounts Payable Specialist job with Giles County
Giles County is hiring an Accounts Payable Specialist to help manage the county’s bills and financial records.
You’d handle tasks like:
- Processing invoices, refunds, and travel requests
- Printing and distributing checks and ACH payments
- Reconciling invoices with purchase orders
- Managing accounts payable for all county and PSA departments
- Monitoring grant expenditures and credit card use
- Answering questions from vendors, the public, and county offices
Pay starts at $45,000 and may be higher based on experience. Work is office-based with light lifting and long periods of sitting.
Requirements:
- Associate’s degree in business or accounting or equivalent experience
- Experience in accounting, bookkeeping, or statistics
- Strong Microsoft Office and data entry skills
- Ability to communicate clearly and keep detailed records
How to apply:
- Complete the Giles County application form: EMPLOYMENT-APPLICATION_Fillable-1.pdf
- Send application and resume to: Giles County Finance Office, 1 Taylor Avenue, Suite 2, Pearisburg, VA 24134 or email to mbray@gilescounty.org.
Position is open until filled.
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