💰 Accounts Payable Specialist job with Giles County

Giles County is hiring an Accounts Payable Specialist to help manage the county’s bills and financial records.

You’d handle tasks like:

Processing invoices, refunds, and travel requests

Printing and distributing checks and ACH payments

Reconciling invoices with purchase orders

Managing accounts payable for all county and PSA departments

Monitoring grant expenditures and credit card use

and credit card use Answering questions from vendors, the public, and county offices

Pay starts at $45,000 and may be higher based on experience. Work is office-based with light lifting and long periods of sitting.

Requirements:

Associate’s degree in business or accounting or equivalent experience

or equivalent experience Experience in accounting, bookkeeping, or statistics

Strong Microsoft Office and data entry skills

and data entry skills Ability to communicate clearly and keep detailed records

How to apply:

Complete the Giles County application form: EMPLOYMENT-APPLICATION_Fillable-1.pdf

Send application and resume to: Giles County Finance Office, 1 Taylor Avenue, Suite 2, Pearisburg, VA 24134 or email to mbray@gilescounty.org.

Position is open until filled.