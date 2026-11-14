Gilbert’s retail scene is busy for a small town—especially around grocery and discount stores. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smooth, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: W. Lee Flowers & Co

W. Lee Flowers & Co Location: Gilbert, SC

Type: Full-time

Help run a hometown grocery store as second-in-command. You’ll support the Store Manager with sales, staffing, training, and store standards, with a path to your own store in the future.

Employer: W. Lee Flowers & Co

W. Lee Flowers & Co Location: Gilbert, SC

Type: Full-time

Lead the grocery department day to day—staffing, stocking, and keeping guests happy. This role comes with weekly pay, PTO, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, disability, pension, and 401(k).

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 4079 Augusta Hwy., Gilbert, SC 29054

Type: Full-time (listing also notes part-time)

Support the Store Manager with customer service, merchandising, opening/closing, and training the team. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying organized, and don’t mind lifting and stocking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail roles like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.