The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Nov. 11 in Gilbert.

Maliyah Ratcliffe was last seen about noon Wednesday, Nov. 11, at a residence near Frye Road and Hansen Drive, according to the sheriff's office.

Ratcliffe left the residence on foot, and her destination is unknown. Her mother reported her missing about 8:48 p.m. that day.

Ratcliffe is described as Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 128 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black bonnet, white shorts and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about Ratcliffe's whereabouts is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1011.

The case number is IR26-029027.