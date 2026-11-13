Registration is now open for a series of holiday-themed programs offered by Gilbert Parks and Recreation this season. The lineup includes activities for a wide range of ages, from toddlers and families to teens and adults.

Programs scheduled throughout November and December include Jingle Bell Express (Dec. 5), Pictures with Santa (Dec. 5-6), Holiday Cupcake Palooza (Dec. 12), Holiday Kids Paint Party (Dec. 19), Christmas Crafts and Gift-Making workshops, and nature-based activities at the Riparian Preserve.

Jingle Bell Express (Dec. 5) is a free event featuring story time and a special holiday visitor. Other activities include Pictures with Santa (Dec. 5-6) for people and pets, Holiday Cupcake Palooza (Dec. 12), Holiday Kids Paint Party (Dec. 19) and Christmas Crafts and Gift-Making workshops.

Families with young children can participate in Riparian Parent/Tot: Wonderful Winter (Dec. 8) at the Riparian Preserve, while school-age children can stay active during winter break through Winter Break Kidz Kamp (Dec. 21-Jan. 1) at Freestone Recreation Center.

The schedule also includes YouTube Stars Holiday Camp (Dec. 28-30), where participants can explore content creation in a hands-on setting.

Town officials encourage residents to register early, as many of the most popular holiday programs fill quickly. Information about program dates, locations, age requirements and registration fees is available through Gilbert Parks and Recreation.