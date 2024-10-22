Open in App
    Sheriff's office asks for help finding teen missing from Gilbert area

    By (),

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRwd9_0wHbAN9S00

    Update: Kerissa Pilcher has been found safe.

    The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public’s help on locating 16-year-old Kerissa Pilcher, who was reported to have run away by her mother.

    She was last seen at her residence in the area of Victoria Street and Power Road in Gilbert. She was reported missing about 7 p.m. Oct. 21.

    Pilcher is described as a white female, 5 feet 1, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

    Anyone who may have seen Kerissa or know of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011 and reference report # IR24027022.

