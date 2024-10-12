Open in App
    • Gilbert Independent

    Realtors hosting homebuying workshop in Gilbert

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiKig_0w4gE9kM00

    The Arizona Realtors and the association’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee invite prospective homebuyers to attend its educational homebuyers workshop series coming to Gilbert.

    The workshops hosted by local Realtors will feature key individuals in the homebuying process to equip the community with the required knowledge as they prepare to buy a home including topics such as up-front costs, determining price range, loan options, the role of a Realtor, paperwork, the importance of home inspections, titles, insurance and more. The workshop will also offer a Q&A session with the featured presenters.

    Gilbert’s first homebuyers workshop will be hosted by Realtor Sasha Lopez at 6:30 p.m. Oct 15 at 51 W. Vaughn Ave, suite 301, Gilbert.

    Additional workshops will be held in Chandler by Christie Ellis at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at 3133 W. Frye Road, suite 101, in Chandler. Lopez will also be hosting a Chandler homebuyers workshop at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at 51 W. Vaughn Ave, suite 301, Gilbert.

    Those interested in registering for the Gilbert workshop Oct. 15 or Chandler workshop Oct. 22 can contact Lopez at Sasha@SizzlingHomes.com . Those interested in registering for the Chandler workshop Oct. 15 can contact Ellis at christie@breezystreet.realestate .

    More information is available by visiting www.aaronline.com/arizona-realtors-equity-diversity-and-inclusion .

