Gilbert has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. Here are a few pups who are ready to meet you and join a loving home.

Breed: Chihuahua / Shepherd mix

Chihuahua / Shepherd mix Age: 3.5 years (adult)

3.5 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Size: About 18 pounds

About 18 pounds Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

Phone: (480) 497-8296

Benji Button is a small, mixed-breed guy who recently came to Friends for Life Animal Rescue from another facility and is now looking for his forever home. To meet Benji, the shelter asks that you first complete an online adoption consultation form, then stop by the Adoption Center during open hours—no appointment needed.

👉 Meet Benji Button and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Shepherd mix

Dachshund / Shepherd mix Age: 2 years (adult)

2 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Size: About 21 pounds

About 21 pounds Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

Phone: (480) 497-8296

Ricky is a young, medium-small dachshund mix who also just arrived at Friends for Life Animal Rescue and is hoping to find his forever family. Like with Benji, you’ll start by filling out the online adoption consultation form, then you can visit the Adoption Center any time they’re open—no appointment required.

👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Shepherd mix

Black Mouth Cur / Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Rachel's Rescue

Phone: (480) 289-1082

Bear is a handsome tan-and-black Black Mouth Cur mix at Rachel's Rescue. With his shepherd mix background and striking coat, he’s a great choice for someone looking for an active, loyal companion. Contact the rescue directly to learn more about his personality, training, and how to meet him.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Rachel's Rescue

Phone: (480) 289-1082

Jada is a beautiful black German Shepherd/Lab mix at Rachel's Rescue. This classic mix often makes for a smart, devoted family dog. Reach out to the rescue to find out more about her temperament, energy level, and the best home match for her.

👉 Meet Jada and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Gilbert, AZ area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Friends for Life Animal Rescue and Rachel's Rescue or calling the numbers above to learn more about these wonderful pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.