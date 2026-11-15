Gilbert’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with new spots and steady community favorites hiring right now. If you like serving people and working on a team, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: American Care Concepts (Eternal Spring of Gilbert)

American Care Concepts (Eternal Spring of Gilbert) Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the entire dining experience for residents at a senior living community, from menu quality to team hiring and budgeting. This is a good fit if you’re an experienced culinary leader with a ServSafe Manager’s Certificate who enjoys building relationships with residents and mentoring a kitchen team.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus plan)

Run day-to-day restaurant operations with a set 5-day schedule, no Sundays, and no early mornings or late nights. Comes with 15 days paid time off, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, and a clear path to General Manager plus a free meal each shift.

Employer: Seville Golf and Country Club (Invited)

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix drinks and serve members at a private club with golf, dining, and events, focusing on high-touch, name-basis service. Ideal if you have some bar or F&B experience, can handle a busy shift on your feet, and like a polished, member-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.