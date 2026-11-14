🚨 Help find missing man in Gilbert

Mateo Eleazar Villegas has been reported missing in Gilbert, Arizona.

Last seen: 11/13/2026 at 7:15 PM

Area: Germann Rd and Ranch House Parkway, Gilbert, AZ

Description: Male , Hispanic or Latino , about 5'7" , 108 lbs , brown hair , brown eyes

, , about , , , Clothing: Dark baseball cap , black t‑shirt with a Mexican restaurant logo on the back , black shorts

, , Items: Skateboard and backpack

Mateo has medical conditions and may become disoriented or easily confused. He functions at the level of a 10–13 year old child.

If you see Mateo or know anything that could help locate him, please contact the Gilbert Police Department and ask for Brenda Carrasco right away.