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Gilbert
🚨 SAFE Alert: Missing man last seen in Gilbert on Nov. 13
4 days ago
🚨 Help find missing man in Gilbert
Mateo Eleazar Villegas has been reported missing in Gilbert, Arizona.
- Last seen: 11/13/2026 at 7:15 PM
- Area: Germann Rd and Ranch House Parkway, Gilbert, AZ
- Description: Male, Hispanic or Latino, about 5'7", 108 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes
- Clothing: Dark baseball cap, black t‑shirt with a Mexican restaurant logo on the back, black shorts
- Items: Skateboard and backpack
Mateo has medical conditions and may become disoriented or easily confused. He functions at the level of a 10–13 year old child.
If you see Mateo or know anything that could help locate him, please contact the Gilbert Police Department and ask for Brenda Carrasco right away.
More Info: SAFE Alert | Department of Public Safety
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