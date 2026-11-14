Gilbert has a nice mix of steady school roles and fun, active coaching jobs right now. If you like working with kids or teaching in any way, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$17/hour

Lead your own classroom and help little ones learn through play, stories, and hands-on activities. This role comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, and tuition help for you and your kids).

Employer: Beginners Edge Sports Training

Beginners Edge Sports Training Location: McQueen Park Activity Center, Gilbert, AZ

McQueen Park Activity Center, Gilbert, AZ Type: Part-time, seasonal (2 weeks only)

Pay: $16/hour

Perfect short-term job for students, athletes, or anyone who loves sports and kids. You’ll run fun multi-sport activities for ages 5–13 during winter break, with options for full-day, morning, or afternoon shifts.

Employer: The FitFX

The FitFX Location: Gilbert, AZ (plus Eastmark/Mesa option)

Gilbert, AZ (plus Eastmark/Mesa option) Type: Part-time

Pay: $25–$35 per class

Coach group workouts in a high-energy studio where all programming is provided for you. Great fit if you love fitness and people—no coaching experience needed, and you get a free gym membership and flexible schedule.

Employer: Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ Type: Full-time

Support one student closely based on their IEP, helping with behavior, life skills, and classroom success. Good option if you want to work on a multidisciplinary team and make a direct impact with students who need extra support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.