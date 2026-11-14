Gilbert has some solid transportation and auto shops hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and skilled roles with room to grow.

Employer: Pep Boys

Pep Boys Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.15 – $18.00 per hour, based on experience

Great fit if you’re starting out in auto work and want steady hours. You’ll do oil changes, tires, basic inspections, and keep the shop clean while learning brakes, alignments, and more with formal training and solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Store #1104 – 566 E Germann Rd Ste 104, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Type: Full-time

Pay: Wage range listed by employer (see posting for details)

You’ll deliver paint and supplies in box and flat-bed trucks, load orders, follow routes, and help customers in the store. Good if you like driving, staying active, and don’t mind lifting up to 70 lbs; DOT medical card and clean driving record required.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus / Wheel Works)

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $31.25 per flat-rate hour, depending on work available, productivity, and experience

Hands-on role doing oil changes, inspections, brakes, batteries, and road tests while you build your skills. Comes with day-one medical, paid vacation and holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE tests with bonuses when you pass.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.