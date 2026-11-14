Gilbert’s logistics scene is busy right now, with hands-on roles and buying jobs that keep products moving. If you like organizing, tracking, and keeping things flowing, these are worth a look.

Employer: Scrapbook.com

Scrapbook.com Location: Gilbert, AZ (on-site at HQ)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, in-house

Salary: Not listed

Help the world’s most-visited papercrafting site keep the right products in stock. This role owns end-to-end buying for assigned brands: vendor relationships, negotiating costs, forecasting, creating SKUs, and using data to plan promos and avoid stockouts. Best fit if you have 3–5 years buying/procurement experience, strong Excel/Sheets skills, and like a detail-heavy, numbers-driven role with solid benefits (401k match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount).

Employer: CarMax

Location: Gilbert, AZ (1480 E Motorplex Loop)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.35 – $28.38 per hour

Hands-on inventory work at the nation’s largest used car retailer. You’ll receive and ship vehicles, keep the lot organized, prep cars for customers, and handle photos and records. Good for someone who likes being on their feet, can lift up to 50 lbs, and is okay with nights, weekends, and holidays. Comes with paid sick time, vacation, holidays, and access to CarMax’s full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Gilbert.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.