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Gilbert
🏭 Gilbert, AZ Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring
12 days ago
Gilbert’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for people who like hands-on work and clear career paths. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.
Warehouse Supervisor
- Employer: Scrapbook.com
- Location: Gilbert, AZ (on-site at HQ)
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 6:30 am–6:30 pm, rotating Sat 6:30 am–3:30 pm)
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads a warehouse team for a huge online papercrafting store. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years supervising 10–20 people, like coaching others, and don’t mind being cross-trained in all warehouse tasks.
Machine Operator – Brake Press
- Employer: Johnson Controls (Silent-Aire division)
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Shifts: Shift 1: Mon–Fri 5:00 am–1:30 pm; Shift 2: Mon–Thu 2:00 pm–12:30 am
- Salary: Not listed
Run CNC brake press machines (ACC, Safan, Brake Press) to bend and fabricate sheet metal for large data center equipment. Best for folks with 3+ years CNC brake press experience who can read blueprints and care about safety and quality.
Manufacturing Engineer Technician
- Employer: Trexon (Qualastat Electronics)
- Location: Chandler, AZ (easy commute from Gilbert)
- Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule
- Pay: DOE (depends on experience)
Work on complex military/aerospace wire harness builds, turning customer requirements into clear, repeatable processes on the floor. Great if you have 5+ years in military/aerospace manufacturing or a related degree and enjoy problem-solving, documentation, and mentoring techs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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