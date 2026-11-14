Gilbert’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for people who like hands-on work and clear career paths. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Scrapbook.com

Scrapbook.com Location: Gilbert, AZ (on-site at HQ)

(on-site at HQ) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 6:30 am–6:30 pm, rotating Sat 6:30 am–3:30 pm)

(Mon–Fri, 6:30 am–6:30 pm, rotating Sat 6:30 am–3:30 pm) Salary: Not listed

This role leads a warehouse team for a huge online papercrafting store. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years supervising 10–20 people, like coaching others, and don’t mind being cross-trained in all warehouse tasks.

Employer: Johnson Controls (Silent-Aire division)

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Shifts: Shift 1: Mon–Fri 5:00 am–1:30 pm; Shift 2: Mon–Thu 2:00 pm–12:30 am

Mon–Fri 5:00 am–1:30 pm; Mon–Thu 2:00 pm–12:30 am Salary: Not listed

Run CNC brake press machines (ACC, Safan, Brake Press) to bend and fabricate sheet metal for large data center equipment. Best for folks with 3+ years CNC brake press experience who can read blueprints and care about safety and quality.

Employer: Trexon (Qualastat Electronics)

Location: Chandler, AZ (easy commute from Gilbert)

(easy commute from Gilbert) Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule

Pay: DOE (depends on experience)

Work on complex military/aerospace wire harness builds, turning customer requirements into clear, repeatable processes on the floor. Great if you have 5+ years in military/aerospace manufacturing or a related degree and enjoy problem-solving, documentation, and mentoring techs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.