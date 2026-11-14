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Gilbert
🏥 Gilbert AZ Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, MA & Therapy Roles
12 days ago
Gilbert’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to travel contracts. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care.
Travel NICU RN – $2,494/week (13 weeks, nights)
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Salary: $2,494 per week (estimated)
- Type: Travel / Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
Work in a Neonatal ICU while enjoying travel‑nurse pay and flexibility. Comes with day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, per diem, license reimbursement, and weekly pay.
Travel Pediatric OR RN – $2,764/week (days)
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Salary: $2,764 per week (estimated)
- Type: Travel / Contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days
Pediatric Operating Room travel role with strong weekly pay, day‑one benefits, 401(k) with company contribution, paid travel, and pet‑friendly housing options.
Speech Language Pathologist (PRN)
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Salary: $40.00 – $53.00/hour
- Type: PRN (minimum 8 hours/month)
PRN SLP role working with senior living communities, focused on swallowing, communication, and cognitive therapy. Flexible hours, no weekends or holidays, plus access to 401(k), insurance, CEUs, and growth opportunities for qualified positions.
Medical Assistant – Family Practice
- Employer: Banner Health
- Location: Gilbert, AZ (FP–Gilbert–Warner)
- Salary: Not listed ($2,000 sign‑on bonus for certified MAs with 12+ months’ experience)
- Type: Full‑time
Family practice MA role in a fast‑paced, team‑focused clinic with a set weekday schedule and one Saturday per month. Banner will pay for your MA certification exam and offers growth across a large nonprofit system.
Registered Nurse – Radiation Oncology (Ambulatory)
- Employer: Banner MD Anderson / Banner Health
- Location: Gilbert, AZ (Banner Gateway Campus)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full‑time, Monday–Friday, 8:00–4:30
Day‑shift oncology RN role in a state‑of‑the‑art cancer center with Magnet‑recognized nursing. You’ll coordinate complex radiation oncology care in an outpatient setting with strong support and advanced technology.
Certified Medical Assistant – Contingent
- Employer: Phoenix Children’s
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full‑time (contingent schedule)
Pediatric MA role supporting providers with vitals, labs, EKGs, meds, and patient education in a leading children’s health system. Requires current (or within 90 days) CMA or RMA, with a strong focus on teamwork, safety, and family‑centered care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can jump to from the listing.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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