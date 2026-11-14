Gilbert’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with new spots and steady neighborhood favorites hiring right now. If you like working with people, food, or coffee, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Square One Hospitality Concepts

Square One Hospitality Concepts Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$26/hour

This role is all about high-quality brunch cooking in a fast-paced, fine-dining style kitchen. You’ll run the sauté station, help with menu specials, and get benefits like PTO, dining discounts, 401(k), and health coverage for full-time staff.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Work in a grocery deli making “fresh and easy” meals, slicing meats and cheeses, and helping customers with healthy choices. Perks include a 15% store discount, DailyPay access, sick time, vacation accrual, and 401(k) with company match for eligible team members.

Employer: HCW Hospitality

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the friendly face of the hotel—check guests in and out, handle reservations, and answer questions about the area. Good fit if you like a mix of admin and guest interaction in a hotel setting.

Employer: Supercuts

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90–$18/hour + tips

Cut, color, and style while building a steady guest list in a busy salon. You’ll get paid training, medical options, 401(k), and paid vacation for eligible full-time stylists.

Employer: Gecko Grill

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Not listed (restaurant server role)

Not listed (restaurant server role) Pay: Not listed (plus tips)

Full-service Mexican restaurant looking for a server with at least 1 year of experience. Great if you like a busy, family-friendly spot and want strong tip potential in a team-focused environment.

Employer: Gecko Grill

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Not listed (lead server role)

Not listed (lead server role) Pay: Not listed (tips highlighted as strong)

Step up into a lead role while still serving tables. You’ll guide the front-of-house team, keep shifts running smoothly, and earn tips while taking on extra responsibility.

Employer: Villa Meola Coffee

Location: Downtown Gilbert, AZ

Type: Part-time (10–15 hrs/week)

Pay: From $14/hour + tips

Family-run Italian-style coffee shop hiring their first barista for slower weekday afternoons. You’ll make espresso drinks, prep house-made syrups and food, and help create a cozy, kid-friendly neighborhood café vibe.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.