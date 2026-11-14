Gilbert’s retail scene is busy and hiring across grocery, fashion, and convenience stores. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hr base, up to $22.50/hr with commission & incentives

You’ll be the face of Spectrum in-store, helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile services while working toward sales goals. Includes free/discounted services, tech-focused work, and a clear path to grow your career.

Employer: Alo

Location: SanTan Village, Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

You’ll create a high-end, wellness-focused shopping experience, educating guests on fabrics, fit, and styling. Expect constant movement, open availability (including holidays), strong discounts, wellness perks, and chances to grow.

Employer: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.25/hr

Front-of-store role mixing cashiering, stocking, and customer help in a natural/organic grocery setting. Comes with strong store discounts, paid nutrition education, regular raises, and full-time benefits for 30+ hours/week.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Lead the meat & seafood department—ordering, cutting, scheduling, and coaching a team while driving sales and quality. Good fit if you have at least 2 years meat-cutting plus leadership experience and want bonus potential, DailyPay access, and grocery discounts.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Part-time

Hands-on role preparing bakery and deli items, slicing, packaging, and helping customers with orders and samples. Great if you want flexible hours, food-handling experience, and a customer-facing job in a busy grocery.

Employer: GPM Investments (convenience store)

(convenience store) Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Step into retail leadership—support store operations, lead shifts, handle cash, and coach the team. Weekly pay, monthly bonus potential, PTO, benefits, and a $1,000 sign-on bonus after 6 months, but you’ll need open availability and comfort with nights/weekends.

Employer: Freddy’s

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time listed; description notes part-time / variable schedules (up to ~32 hrs)

Work the register and prep frozen custard while keeping the dining area welcoming. Good for students or anyone needing flexible schedules, casual dress, meal discounts, and a fun, fast-paced team.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: SanTan Village, Gilbert, AZ

Type: Part-time

Lead sales on the floor, help with ear piercings, and keep displays on-trend. Ideal if you love accessories, have at least a year of retail/leadership experience, and want a strong employee discount plus growth potential.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Gilbert retail roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.