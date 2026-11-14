Gilbert’s cleaning and maintenance jobs are busy right now, with solid hourly pay and steady hours. If you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Gilbert, AZ (2501 S Market St)

Pay: $21–$34/hour + performance incentives and possible premiums

+ performance incentives and possible premiums Type: Full-time

Lead the janitorial team at a busy supercenter, keeping everything clean from the parking lot to the restrooms. Comes with big-company benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Two Maids Gilbert

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Pay: Average $17–$23/hour (W2 commission) + tips

Type: Full-time, weekdays only

Daytime house-cleaning work in two-person teams, Monday–Friday, no nights or weekends. Offers bonuses, mileage reimbursement, paid vacation after a year, and health/dental/vision options, plus training if you’re new to cleaning.

Employer: Home2 Suites by Hilton Gilbert

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week, in person)

Support the hotel’s housekeeping and maintenance teams by keeping public areas, corridors, and entryways clean and safe, and helping with linens, trash, and guest requests. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, and hotel discounts.

If one of these fits your schedule and pay needs, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.