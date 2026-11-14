Gilbert’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around aerospace and data centers. If you’re hands-on with hardware or strong in mechanical design, there’s solid money on the table.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,900 – $111,300/year

Work on depot-level repairs and upgrades for the M‑TADS/M‑PNVS targeting and night vision systems. This role is very hands-on: troubleshooting electro‑mechanical and electro‑optical assemblies, using test equipment (oscilloscopes, multimeters, analyzers), reading schematics, and doing precision mechanical rework.

You’ll need a related bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, strong repair and troubleshooting skills, and the ability to obtain a SECRET DOD clearance. Lockheed offers a broad benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, flexible schedules like 4x10s) and potential annual incentive pay.

Note: The other Field Engineer – E2 links listed are the same role with slightly different wording, so this is the one to focus on.

Employer: Johnson Controls (Silent-Aire)

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.65 – $46.63/hour

Design and update 3D models, assemblies, and fabrication drawings for custom HVAC and modular data center gear used by major tech companies. You’ll own BOMs, drawings, and documentation in tools like Autodesk Inventor and Vault, and work closely with engineers and manufacturing to keep designs buildable and accurate.

Requires an associate degree/technical diploma in mechanical design (or similar) plus 6+ years working with mechanical equipment in a manufacturing setting, and solid sheet metal and fabrication knowledge. Comes with a competitive benefits package, and they note strong candidates at the top of the range are encouraged to apply.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume around the listed tools and duties, and apply this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.