Gilbert’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, builders, and advisory firms all hiring. If you’re numbers‑savvy and like clear career paths, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: W3Global

W3Global Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of tax pros while acting as a trusted advisor to business owners. Great fit if you’re an experienced CPA who enjoys strategy, client meetings, and mentoring more than grinding through returns all day.

Employer: Sunflower Bank Mortgage Lending

Location: Gilbert, AZ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay depends on experience and location

Mid‑level IT internal audit role in a growing bank, focused on risk, controls, and governance. Good for someone with 5+ years IT audit in financial services who wants strong benefits (401k match, health, tuition & fitness reimbursement) and a stable, community‑minded employer.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: East Valley Phoenix Area (includes Gilbert)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, ~40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Entry path into wealth and investment advising with paid training and support to earn your SIE, Series 7, and 66. Ideal if you like sales, client relationships, and want a long‑term career track inside a big bank.

Employer: BjERK Builders

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Hands‑on job cost accounting role supporting multiple commercial construction projects. Great if you have 3+ years construction accounting, know job costing (Sage 300 CRE is a plus), and want close contact with project managers and leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.