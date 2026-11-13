Gilbert’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from tech to insurance to smart home services. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vivint (an NRG company)

Vivint (an company) Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base plus uncapped commissions and incentives (paid training at a higher rate)

Hourly base (paid training at a higher rate) Why it’s interesting: Mix of sales + hands-on tech work with smart home systems. You get paid training, a company vehicle, gas card, tools, phone, and tablet, plus 10 paid holidays, 2 weeks PTO, 401(k) with 6% match, ESPP, and employee pricing on equipment. Expect a 4-day workweek (includes weekends), in-home and retail sales, and doing basic installs and service.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

(Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote – U.S. (listed for Gilbert but work from anywhere in the U.S.)

(listed for Gilbert but work from anywhere in the U.S.) Type: Full-time, commission-based

Pay: Performance-based commissions and bonuses (no base listed)

(no base listed) Why it’s interesting: 100% remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule. You’ll meet clients virtually, use a proven national sales system, and get one-on-one coaching, training, and leadership development. Good fit if you’re self-motivated and want to grow in financial services.

Employer: Kinective

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Sell software solutions to banks and credit unions, focusing on net-new logos and working directly with C‑suite executives. You’ll do outbound prospecting, work partner leads, and team up with marketing. They highlight flexible PTO and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, pet insurance) and want 2+ years AE experience with at least 1 year in software/tech sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—sales skills transfer well, and many teams will train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.