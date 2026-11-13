Gilbert’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in tech, healthcare, and aerospace. If you’ve got management or project leadership experience, there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: RIGID Industries

RIGID Industries Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex engineering projects from idea to full production. You’ll manage cross‑functional teams, mentor junior engineers, and own schedules, budgets, and risk for new product launches.

Employer: RadNet

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$52,000 per year

Run the day‑to‑day operations of a busy imaging center, from hiring and coaching staff to driving patient experience and business growth. Good fit if you have healthcare or radiology center experience and strong people skills.

Employer: Northrop Grumman – Space Sector

Primary Locations: Dulles, VA & Gilbert, AZ (other sites like Baltimore, MD and Chandler, AZ may be considered)

(other sites like Baltimore, MD and Chandler, AZ may be considered) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $193,000–$289,600 per year

Clearance: Active Secret clearance required

High‑impact leadership role guiding manufacturing strategy for space vehicles from requirements through full‑rate production. Ideal if you have deep aerospace production experience, a STEM background, and are ready to lead large, complex programs.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.