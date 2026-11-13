Gilbert’s creative scene is busy right now—especially for folks who can design, shoot, or edit content. Here are several solid options if you’re into UX, video, or real estate photography.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Gilbert, AZ (hybrid US Delivery Center role)

(hybrid US Delivery Center role) Salary: $53,300 – $105,000

Type: Full-time

Work on web and mobile experiences for government and public sector clients, using Figma, design systems, and AI tools. Great fit if you have 1+ year of UX/visual design experience and want big-company projects with limited travel.

Employer: TurboTenant (Ziprent subsidiary)

TurboTenant (Ziprent subsidiary) Location: Gilbert, AZ (35–50+ mile local radius)

(35–50+ mile local radius) Compensation: $225–$325+ per listing , $50/hour for extra tasks, $30–$60 per lockbox , plus mileage beyond 35 miles each way

, for extra tasks, , plus Type: Contract (1099)

Shoot high-quality listing photos, Zillow 3D tours, and floor plans, plus handle smart lockboxes and property walkthroughs. Ideal if you already do real estate photography, have a wide-angle + 360° camera, and want flexible, on-demand work.

Employer: Blue Lemon Pools

Location: Gilbert, AZ (East Valley field work)

Pay: $17–$18 per hour , gas paid for job-site drives

, gas paid for job-site drives Type: Part-time independent contractor (1099), 15–25 hrs/week

Visit pool job sites, film before-and-afters, and turn them into short videos for TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. No formal experience needed—just a good smartphone, basic editing apps, and a love for short-form content.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and local creative roles tend to lead to more local referrals.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.