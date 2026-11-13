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🐱 Gentle, Playful & Shy Cats Ready for Adoption in Gilbert AZ
Gilbert has some very special cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties are waiting for you.
Nikki
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Back the Blue Pet Rescue
- Personality: Described as friendly and sweet
- Good with: Dogs and other cats
About Nikki:
Nikki is a beautiful calico mama who came into rescue after her previous owners decided they no longer wanted her. Soon after arriving, she gave birth to three kittens (Creamsicle, Tiger Tail, and Butterscotch) and has been a wonderful mom. Now that her babies are grown, it’s finally Nikki’s turn to be someone’s baby.
She’s a gentle, social girl who does well with both dogs and other cats, making her a great choice for a multi-pet home.
👉 Meet Nikki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rascal
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Back the Blue Pet Rescue
- Personality: Social
- Good with: Kids, dogs, and other cats
About Rascal:
Rascal is a handsome tuxedo boy who was found roaming the streets. His original owners were never found, but he’s now safe in a foster home and ready for a fresh start.
He’s a social kitty who enjoys people and other animals, and he’s described as a wonderful addition to many types of families, including those with children and other pets.
👉 Meet Rascal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pooh
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (kitten, born July 12)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Back the Blue Pet Rescue
- Litter theme: Winnie the Pooh crew
- Personality: Friendly, social, playful (part of a “sweet” kitten group)
About Pooh:
Pooh is one of the Winnie the Pooh litter, born July 12. A couple of his siblings have already been adopted, and now it’s his turn to find a forever home.
These kittens are described as friendly, social, and full of fun, cuddles, and classic kitten mischief—perfect for someone looking for an active, loving young cat.
👉 Meet Pooh and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (kitten, born July 12)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Back the Blue Pet Rescue
- Litter theme: Winnie the Pooh crew
- Personality: Friendly, social, playful
About Roo:
Roo is another member of the Winnie the Pooh litter. Like her brothers and sisters, she’s growing up to be a sweet, social kitten who loves fun and cuddles.
If you’re looking for a playful young cat—and maybe even thinking about adopting a pair—Roo could be a great match.
👉 Meet Roo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Piglet
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (kitten, born July 12)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Back the Blue Pet Rescue
- Litter theme: Winnie the Pooh crew
- Personality: Friendly, social, playful
About Piglet:
Piglet is a darling tuxedo girl from the same Winnie the Pooh litter. She’s part of a group of kittens described as sweet, social, and ready to bring lots of joy to their new homes.
She’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime.
👉 Meet Piglet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rabbit
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (kitten, born July 12)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Back the Blue Pet Rescue
- Litter theme: Winnie the Pooh crew
- Personality: Friendly, social, playful
About Rabbit:
Rabbit is the sleek black kitten of the Winnie the Pooh crew. Like his siblings, he’s described as friendly and social, with plenty of kitten mischief to share.
He’s ready to grow up in a home where he can play, explore, and then curl up for snuggles.
👉 Meet Rabbit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Figgy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not specified
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue
- Shelter Phone: (480) 497-8296
About Figgy:
Figgy is a young kitten at Friends for Life Animal Rescue. To meet her, the rescue asks that you fill out an adoption consultation form on their website and then visit the Adoption Center during open hours—no appointment needed.
👉 Meet Figgy and start the adoption process on adoptapet
Lychee
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not specified
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue
- Shelter Phone: (480) 497-8296
About Lychee:
Lychee is another tiny kitten waiting at Friends for Life. As with Figgy, you’ll need to complete an adoption consultation form on the rescue’s website, then stop by the Adoption Center to meet her.
👉 Meet Lychee and start the adoption process on adoptapet
Mochi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not specified
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue
- Shelter Phone: (480) 497-8296
About Mochi:
Mochi is a sweet baby at Friends for Life Animal Rescue. To meet her, follow the same process: fill out the online consultation form, then visit during open hours to talk with an adoption counselor.
👉 Meet Mochi and start the adoption process on adoptapet
Sugar Bear
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 5 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black with piercing eyes
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue
- Shelter Phone: (480) 497-8296
About Sugar Bear:
Sugar Bear is a stunning black cat who recently came back to the rescue when a family member’s allergies became too severe. She’s still decompressing and isn’t quite ready for a lot of petting or physical affection yet, but she shows her gentle side with soft, slow blinks from across the room.
She’s looking for a patient, understanding home that will give her time and space to feel safe and come out of her shell.
👉 Meet Sugar Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Gilbert, AZ area, please consider visiting Back the Blue Pet Rescue and Friends for Life Animal Rescue, or clicking through the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these cats with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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