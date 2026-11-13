Gilbert has some very special cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties are waiting for you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Shelter: Back the Blue Pet Rescue

Personality: Described as friendly and sweet

Described as and Good with: Dogs and other cats

About Nikki:

Nikki is a beautiful calico mama who came into rescue after her previous owners decided they no longer wanted her. Soon after arriving, she gave birth to three kittens (Creamsicle, Tiger Tail, and Butterscotch) and has been a wonderful mom. Now that her babies are grown, it’s finally Nikki’s turn to be someone’s baby.

She’s a gentle, social girl who does well with both dogs and other cats, making her a great choice for a multi-pet home.

👉 Meet Nikki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Back the Blue Pet Rescue

Personality: Social

Good with: Kids, dogs, and other cats

About Rascal:

Rascal is a handsome tuxedo boy who was found roaming the streets. His original owners were never found, but he’s now safe in a foster home and ready for a fresh start.

He’s a social kitty who enjoys people and other animals, and he’s described as a wonderful addition to many types of families, including those with children and other pets.

👉 Meet Rascal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (kitten, born July 12)

Young (kitten, born July 12) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Back the Blue Pet Rescue

Litter theme: Winnie the Pooh crew

Winnie the Pooh crew Personality: Friendly, social, playful (part of a “sweet” kitten group)

About Pooh:

Pooh is one of the Winnie the Pooh litter, born July 12. A couple of his siblings have already been adopted, and now it’s his turn to find a forever home.

These kittens are described as friendly, social, and full of fun, cuddles, and classic kitten mischief—perfect for someone looking for an active, loving young cat.

👉 Meet Pooh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (kitten, born July 12)

Young (kitten, born July 12) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Back the Blue Pet Rescue

Litter theme: Winnie the Pooh crew

Winnie the Pooh crew Personality: Friendly, social, playful

About Roo:

Roo is another member of the Winnie the Pooh litter. Like her brothers and sisters, she’s growing up to be a sweet, social kitten who loves fun and cuddles.

If you’re looking for a playful young cat—and maybe even thinking about adopting a pair—Roo could be a great match.

👉 Meet Roo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (kitten, born July 12)

Young (kitten, born July 12) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Back the Blue Pet Rescue

Litter theme: Winnie the Pooh crew

Winnie the Pooh crew Personality: Friendly, social, playful

About Piglet:

Piglet is a darling tuxedo girl from the same Winnie the Pooh litter. She’s part of a group of kittens described as sweet, social, and ready to bring lots of joy to their new homes.

She’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet Piglet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (kitten, born July 12)

Young (kitten, born July 12) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Shelter: Back the Blue Pet Rescue

Litter theme: Winnie the Pooh crew

Winnie the Pooh crew Personality: Friendly, social, playful

About Rabbit:

Rabbit is the sleek black kitten of the Winnie the Pooh crew. Like his siblings, he’s described as friendly and social, with plenty of kitten mischief to share.

He’s ready to grow up in a home where he can play, explore, and then curl up for snuggles.

👉 Meet Rabbit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

Shelter Phone: (480) 497-8296

About Figgy:

Figgy is a young kitten at Friends for Life Animal Rescue. To meet her, the rescue asks that you fill out an adoption consultation form on their website and then visit the Adoption Center during open hours—no appointment needed.

👉 Meet Figgy and start the adoption process on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

Shelter Phone: (480) 497-8296

About Lychee:

Lychee is another tiny kitten waiting at Friends for Life. As with Figgy, you’ll need to complete an adoption consultation form on the rescue’s website, then stop by the Adoption Center to meet her.

👉 Meet Lychee and start the adoption process on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

Shelter Phone: (480) 497-8296

About Mochi:

Mochi is a sweet baby at Friends for Life Animal Rescue. To meet her, follow the same process: fill out the online consultation form, then visit during open hours to talk with an adoption counselor.

👉 Meet Mochi and start the adoption process on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 5 years old)

Adult (about 5 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black with piercing eyes

with Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

Shelter Phone: (480) 497-8296

About Sugar Bear:

Sugar Bear is a stunning black cat who recently came back to the rescue when a family member’s allergies became too severe. She’s still decompressing and isn’t quite ready for a lot of petting or physical affection yet, but she shows her gentle side with soft, slow blinks from across the room.

She’s looking for a patient, understanding home that will give her time and space to feel safe and come out of her shell.

👉 Meet Sugar Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Gilbert, AZ area, please consider visiting Back the Blue Pet Rescue and Friends for Life Animal Rescue, or clicking through the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these cats with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.