Gilbert’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in building tech and smart systems. If you like hands-on work or leading production teams, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,000 – $170,000 + bonus

Lead a team of engineers and techs to improve safety, quality, and output in a modern plant. This role owns automation, process upgrades, and new product launch readiness, with strong pay, benefits, and room to grow inside a global company.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building and assembling parts using power tools, blueprints, and measuring tools. Good fit if you have 3+ years manufacturing or construction/assembly experience, like physical work, and care about safety and quality.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills in this field often transfer well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.