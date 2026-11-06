📣 Gilbert Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Gilbert’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like relationship-building over the phone or helping contractors keep projects moving. Here are a couple of strong roles to check out this week.

Employer: Morgan Stanley (E*TRADE Premium and Specialty Client Solutions)

Morgan Stanley (E*TRADE Premium and Specialty Client Solutions) Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: For California: $75,000–$110,000 base (plus potential commissions/bonuses and benefits; exact AZ pay not listed)

High-touch role serving potential high-net-worth clients, with lots of outbound calling, deep product training, and a focus on growing and retaining client assets. Good fit if you have FINRA Series 7 & 63, at least 1 year of client service, and enjoy sales, education, and “white-glove” support in a big-name financial firm.

Employer: White Cap

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed

Inside sales role handling orders, pricing, and procurement for construction supplies across phone, email, text, and counter. Great if you have 2–5 years experience, like a steady indoor job with light lifting, and want to grow in a company focused on building and logistics (plus chances to mentor junior teammates).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through and see what else each employer is posting nearby—often there are similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.