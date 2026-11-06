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🚌 Gilbert AZ Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving & Tech Roles
Gilbert has a steady flow of hands-on transportation work right now, from shop bays to pizza runs. If you like cars, tools, or being on the road, these are worth a look.
Automotive General Service Technician – Entry Level
- Employer: Sun Auto Tire & Service (Sun Devil Auto)
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.15/hr and up, depending on experience
Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined and want to break into the auto world. You’ll do oil changes, tire work, basic maintenance, and inspections with paid training, benefits, and a clear path to more advanced technician roles.
Auto General Service Technician
- Employer: Pep Boys
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.15–$18.00/hr, based on experience
Hands-on shop job doing tires, oil changes, batteries, and basic inspections while you learn brakes, alignments, and more. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and lots of room to grow your skills.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: Jet’s Pizza
- Location: 1458 N. Higley, Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Hourly wage plus tips and mileage (exact rate not listed)
Perfect if you want flexible hours and like being out on the road. You’ll deliver pizzas, give friendly customer service, and get employee discounts, free uniforms, and chances to move up.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact pay can often be worked out with the manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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