🚌 Gilbert AZ Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving & Tech Roles

Gilbert has a steady flow of hands-on transportation work right now, from shop bays to pizza runs. If you like cars, tools, or being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sun Auto Tire & Service (Sun Devil Auto)

Sun Auto Tire & Service (Sun Devil Auto) Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.15/hr and up, depending on experience

Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined and want to break into the auto world. You’ll do oil changes, tire work, basic maintenance, and inspections with paid training, benefits, and a clear path to more advanced technician roles.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.15–$18.00/hr, based on experience

Hands-on shop job doing tires, oil changes, batteries, and basic inspections while you learn brakes, alignments, and more. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and lots of room to grow your skills.

Employer: Jet’s Pizza

Location: 1458 N. Higley, Gilbert, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Hourly wage plus tips and mileage (exact rate not listed)

Perfect if you want flexible hours and like being out on the road. You’ll deliver pizzas, give friendly customer service, and get employee discounts, free uniforms, and chances to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact pay can often be worked out with the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.