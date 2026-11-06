🏭 Gilbert Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings Up to $35/hr

Gilbert’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like building, fixing, and moving real products. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for steady work and clear responsibilities.

Employer: Jobot

Jobot Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$35 per hour

Work with 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC machines making precision parts. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years CNC experience, can program and set up machines, and want overtime opportunities, benefits, and growth in a modern shop.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 am–2:30 pm)

Salary: Not listed

Operate a sit-down forklift, load/unload trucks, and move product around a busy manufacturing site. Good fit if you have loading/unloading experience, forklift and crane certifications, and a valid driver’s license, and don’t mind working outdoors at times.

Employer: Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC)

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building electronic and electromechanical assemblies using tools, meters, and test gear. Great if you have 4–6 years in electronics/electromechanical assembly, can read schematics and blueprints, and are able to obtain a U.S. security clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.