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Gilbert

🎁 Free Home Finds in Gilbert — Furniture, Office Supplies & More

8 days ago

Gilbert neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from home decor to office supplies. If you’re nearby, these could be great upgrades for your space at no cost.

Glass Top Coffee Table with Metal Frame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpxfH_1GoNMlS800

Item: Glass top coffee table with decorative metal frame
Condition/details: Elegant style, extremely heavy, about 60" x 34"
Location: The Highlands, Gilbert, AZ
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com

Nice centerpiece for a living room, with a sturdy metal frame and clear glass top. Because it’s very heavy, you’ll likely need help and a vehicle that can handle the size.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Pendaflex Hanging Folders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktUVR_1GoNMlS800

Item: Box of assorted color Pendaflex hanging folders
Location: Vincenz, Gilbert, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for organizing files at home or in a small office. Assorted colors make it easier to sort different types of paperwork.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Floral Seat Cushions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xb5p3_1GoNMlS800

Item: Set of two floral patterned seat cushions
Size: About 19" x 19" each
Home details: Non-smoking, pet-free home
Location: Vincenz, Gilbert, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com

Pretty floral cushions that can freshen up dining chairs, patio seating, or a bench. The size is standard for many chairs, and the clean home is a plus.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Glass Globe Pendant Light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQf5d_1GoNMlS800

Item: Glass globe pendant light with brass fittings
Condition/details: Elegant style, great for modern interiors
Location: The Highlands, Gilbert, AZ
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com

Stylish hanging light that could work over a kitchen island, dining table, or entryway. Check the listing for any installation notes or hardware details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Gilbert tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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