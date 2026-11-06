🎁 Free Home Finds in Gilbert — Furniture, Office Supplies & More

Gilbert neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from home decor to office supplies. If you’re nearby, these could be great upgrades for your space at no cost.

Item: Glass top coffee table with decorative metal frame

Condition/details: Elegant style, extremely heavy, about 60" x 34"

Location: The Highlands, Gilbert, AZ

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice centerpiece for a living room, with a sturdy metal frame and clear glass top. Because it’s very heavy, you’ll likely need help and a vehicle that can handle the size.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Box of assorted color Pendaflex hanging folders

Location: Vincenz, Gilbert, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for organizing files at home or in a small office. Assorted colors make it easier to sort different types of paperwork.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of two floral patterned seat cushions

Size: About 19" x 19" each

Home details: Non-smoking, pet-free home

Location: Vincenz, Gilbert, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Pretty floral cushions that can freshen up dining chairs, patio seating, or a bench. The size is standard for many chairs, and the clean home is a plus.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Glass globe pendant light with brass fittings

Condition/details: Elegant style, great for modern interiors

Location: The Highlands, Gilbert, AZ

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Stylish hanging light that could work over a kitchen island, dining table, or entryway. Check the listing for any installation notes or hardware details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Gilbert tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.