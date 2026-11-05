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Gilbert
🎓 Gilbert AZ Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & School Roles
7 days ago
Gilbert has a nice mix of school and kid-focused jobs right now, from preschool classrooms to after-school cooking and fitness. If you like working with children or teaching in creative ways, these are worth a look.
Assistant Teacher – Accredited Full-Day Preschool
- Employer: The Goddard School (East Germann)
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Smaller class sizes, a play-based curriculum, and a supportive early childhood team. Benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.
Pilates Instructor / Group Fitness Instructor
- Employer: RockSalt Pilates
- Location: 1451 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Part-time, non-exempt
- Pay: $20 per class + per-head incentive
- Why it’s interesting: Lead high-energy, music-driven Pilates classes with paid training and free classes. Great if you love movement, coaching, and building a fitness community.
Early Head Start Lead Teacher
- Employer: Tutor Time Childcare
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Lead an Early Head Start classroom (birth–3 years) with no nights or weekends, at least 50% childcare discount, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong training and tuition support.
After School Children’s Cooking Teacher (Gilbert/Chandler)
- Employer: Sticky Fingers Cooking
- Location: Gilbert, AZ (Gilbert Public Schools)
- Type: Part-time, temporary with potential year-round
- Pay: $60 per one-hour class + grocery reimbursement
- Why it’s interesting: Fun, hands-on cooking classes for kids ages 5–14, weekday afternoons only. Training, curriculum, equipment, and a $300 Chef Tool Kit are all provided.
Instructional Assistant (Multiple School-Based Roles)
- Employer: Gilbert Public Schools – Playa Del Rey Elementary
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Type: Part-time, 9-month school year
- Pay: $15.38–$15.84/hour, 3–7 hours per day depending on role
- Why it’s interesting: Multiple openings (Instructional Assistant, Paraprofessional Resource, Crossing Guard) with school-day schedules. You’ll support small groups of students, help teachers, and keep kids safe on campus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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