🎓 Gilbert AZ Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & School Roles

Gilbert has a nice mix of school and kid-focused jobs right now, from preschool classrooms to after-school cooking and fitness. If you like working with children or teaching in creative ways, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Goddard School (East Germann)

The Goddard School (East Germann) Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Smaller class sizes, a play-based curriculum, and a supportive early childhood team. Benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: RockSalt Pilates

RockSalt Pilates Location: 1451 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, AZ

Type: Part-time, non-exempt

Pay: $20 per class + per-head incentive

Why it’s interesting: Lead high-energy, music-driven Pilates classes with paid training and free classes. Great if you love movement, coaching, and building a fitness community.

Employer: Tutor Time Childcare

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead an Early Head Start classroom (birth–3 years) with no nights or weekends, at least 50% childcare discount, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong training and tuition support.

Employer: Sticky Fingers Cooking

Location: Gilbert, AZ (Gilbert Public Schools)

Type: Part-time, temporary with potential year-round

Pay: $60 per one-hour class + grocery reimbursement

Why it’s interesting: Fun, hands-on cooking classes for kids ages 5–14, weekday afternoons only. Training, curriculum, equipment, and a $300 Chef Tool Kit are all provided.

Employer: Gilbert Public Schools – Playa Del Rey Elementary

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Type: Part-time, 9-month school year

Pay: $15.38–$15.84/hour , 3–7 hours per day depending on role

, depending on role Why it’s interesting: Multiple openings (Instructional Assistant, Paraprofessional Resource, Crossing Guard) with school-day schedules. You’ll support small groups of students, help teachers, and keep kids safe on campus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.